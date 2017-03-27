Missing Dog Saved from Bottom of 40-Foot Hole

SONORA — A family was reunited with their missing dog Sunday after a hiker discovered he had fallen down a 40-foot hole.

Just after 7 p.m., a hiker walking down a trail at Columbia College stumbled across the 40-foot vertical shaft. At the bottom, they saw the trapped dog.

Animal Control later identified the dog as Jack, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Jack’s family reported him missing that same morning and posted fliers around the Columbia area and the college in hopes that someone might see him.

The Columbia College Fire Department called on Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue for help pulling Jack to safety.

A high-angle rope system was set up in order to lower a search and rescue crew member down the 40-foot shaft.

Once at the bottom, Jack was secured into a specialized harness and pulled up to safety.

Jack was uninjured after his fall and was reunited with his family at the scene.