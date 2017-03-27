Mother, 10-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Collision; Infant Critically Injured

SACRAMENTO — A mother and her 10-year-old son were killed in a crash early Monday morning on Jackson Road; the infant who was in the car was critically injured.

A deadly crash on Jackson Road shuts down a stretch between Hedge and Mayhew @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/CIydbH1Kds — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 27, 2017

An Elk Grove mother was driving in a gold sedan with her son and baby just after 3 a.m. For unknown reasons at this time, her car drifted into the opposing lane and collided, head-on with a white van.

None of the passengers in the sedan were properly restrained in the car.

Officials believe the driver of the van was not responsible for the crash. It appears that driver, who was uninjured, was not under the influence.

Crash happened on Jackson between Hedges & Mayhew just after 3. For some reason the mom drifted into oncoming traffic @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZIMjoIhg7A — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 27, 2017

Deadly crash scene on Jackson Rd. expected to be clear by 6am. Woman and 10yo killed on scene baby critically injured. @fox40 pic.twitter.com/qFogn5ZWr0 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 27, 2017