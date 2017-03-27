1 Dead in 3-Story, 4-Alarm Oakland Blaze

OAKLAND (AP) — At least one person has died in an early morning four-alarm fire that swept through a residential building in Oakland.

KRON reported that the person died after the fire was started on the third floor of a building at 2551 San Pablo Ave.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan said earlier that rescuers spotted what looked like a body on the third floor, but crews had to retreat before they could confirm.

Logan says about 50 to 60 people lived in the West Oakland building, which housed people recovering from addiction. He said crews rescued seven people. Others told KTVU-TV reporters that they escaped on their own.

The fire is contained.

Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December.