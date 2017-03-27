Oakland Raiders Fans Have to Choose Between Continuing to Support Team, Moving On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thirty-one to 1 -- that was the vote tally Monday by the owners of the NFL in favor of allowing the Oakland Raiders to move once again, this time to become the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s the final step in the campaign by Raiders owner Mark Davis to move his team to Sin City. So Davis has spoken. The other owners have spoken (Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins, excepted).

Now it’s the fans’ turn. And there really are no fans like Oakland Raider fans.

"Always try to do a big, big huge opening day tailgate,” said Dr. LeBaron Woodyard, an Oakland Raiders fan from Sacramento who gets up at 4 a.m. on those tailgate days just to make sure every detail is perfect.

For these fans, being a fan transcends simply rooting.

"You know, the best way I can really explain it: it's like a culture,” said Ray Perez, a fan from West Sacramento.

For both men, and for fans of the Oakland Raiders all over Northern California, Monday was tough.

"Imagine losing your identity," Perez said.

Ray Perez has something of an alter-identity: Dr. Death. You can meet the good doctor at the Coliseum most football Sundays. Masked in black-and-white face paint, wearing full Raiders regalia complete with a helmet adorned in knives, he once graced the pages of Sports Illustrated as a paragon of fandom.

Now the West Sacramento native is faced with the same choice every Oakland Raiders fan is faced with: should he stay or should he go.

"No. I'm done. I'm done. And I tell people, if my wife were to leave me, I'm not going to continue to send her flowers," Perez said.

For Dr. LeBaron Woodyard the feelings are the same. But the answer is completely different.

"I'm still staying with the Raiders. I'm not giving up on them. If they move, I'll still be with them. I'm not going to drop the Raiders because they went to Vegas,” Woodyard said.

If the predicament is heart breaking, it's also not unique in Raider history. For much of the '80s into the mid-'90s, this team left Oakland to play in Los Angeles. They came back when their current home, the Coliseum was expanded.

And now they leave again, taking their fans... well, some of their fans, with them.