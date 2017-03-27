Quadruple Homicide Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Handcuffed and wearing a green anti-suicide smock -- it was the first day in court for Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, the man accused of killing his wife Angelica Vasquez, his 14- and 11-year-old children Mia and Alvin and 21-year-old niece Ashley Coleman.

The judge only allowed the media to photograph Vasquez-Oliva from the waist down.

During the very brief arraignment he leaned in and listened to a translator as the judge read his charges: four counts of murder plus an enhancement for use of a "deadly and dangerous weapon."

"It is such a tragedy when there has been a loss of life such as this, and it is a profound sense of loss with the community"," said Linda Parisi, Vasquez-Oliva's court appointed attorney.

Parisi says she had a chance to speak with her client but wouldn't comment on his mood or whether he has expressed remorse.

"It's very, very difficult," Parisi said.

Parisi asked to continue the arraignment next month after she gets more information from police.

"At this point, I know only what I read in the newspaper, I have very little information. We're waiting for the police reports so we'll know more about the case," said Parisi.

Vasquez-Oliva worked for the state as an office technician for the California Employment Development Department.

The department confirms his wife worked for the department for 11 years as a personnel technician.

"Her loss is devastating to the EDD family and we grieve with her family, friends, and community. We are providing counseling services for her co-workers in need," a spokesperson for the Department said in a written statement.

On the South Land Park street where the four bodies were found Thursday teddy bears, candles and flowers replaced crime scene tape.

It's a reminder of the heartbreak in the community after four lives ended tragically.

Vasquez-Oliva is due back in court April 18 at 8:30 a.m.