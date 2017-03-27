Sacramento Police Department Releases Video of Moments Leading Up to Officer-Involved Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Less than a week after Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg ordered the release of dashcam video showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting, the Sacramento Police Department released hours of video to the public.

Twenty videos released Monday show the large police response to the February 10 confrontation.

Armani Lee was severely injured last month after exchanging gunfire with three officers in North Sacramento.

Police say Lee was armed and opened fire on officers after they had been tracking him in connection to a different shooting.

None of the videos showed the actual shooting. The police department also blurred the suspect and others involved in the shooting, per city policy.

You can watch all of the videos here.