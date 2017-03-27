Sacramento’s Mayor has Strong Words for U.S. Attorney General, Sacramento Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg used Monday afternoon to lash-out against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Monday morning Sessions told "Sanctuary Cities" in the U.S. that if they kept that title they may face punishment in the form of withheld federal funding.

"Big talk isn't always consistent with the end result, we believe these executive orders on the sanctuary cities are in violation of the United States Constitution," Steinberg said.

The mayor also spoke out on a forum being held Tuesday evening by Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones that will feature guest speaker Thomas Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

"This is the worst time for an elected official to organize such a forum to stoke the fears of people -- people who are already afraid," Steinberg said.

Jones tells FOX40 the mayor is blowing the forum out of proportion and that the goal is to educate not scare the community.

"Because there is so much information out there about ICE, to get someone from ICE to come out and give the facts, what they're doing, what they're not doing, what their priorities are," said Jones.

Tuesday evening's community forum will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sacramento Youth Gymnasium at 4000 Branch Center Road in Sacramento.

The capacity for the gymnasium is 300 people, according to the sheriff's department, and the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Steinberg says he will lead a peaceful protest outside of the forum.

38.581572 -121.494400