WATCH: South Lake Tahoe Man, Kids Have Close Encounter with Groggy Black Bear

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- On a rainy Tuesday morning, home with two sick kids, South Lake Tahoe resident Joe Ficeto came face to face with a small black bear.

With only a sliding glass door separating Ficeto and his kids, and the bear, they watched as it wandered his deck.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the bear appears to have just woken up from hibernation.

Ficeto told the Grass Valley Union he tried to stay calm, but admits he was nervous -- especially when the bear put his paw on the window before his dog began barking and startled the bear.

Ficeto said the bear roamed his back yard for about 45 minutes before it sleepily moved on.

Amy Henderson filed this report.