The Elk Grove Police Explorers are hosting the Wild Wild Crab Fest this Saturday, April 1st. The event features amazing food, beer and wine, a live band, raffle prizes, and even auctions. Enjoy some great crab, shrimp, and pasta at the Wild Wild Crab Fest.

More info:

Wild Wild Crab Fest

Saturday, April 1st

5:30pm

Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation

9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove

Tickets: $45

(916) 478-8114

EGPoliceExplorers.org