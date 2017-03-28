Ban on Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Deleted from Calaveras County Ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANDREAS -- Along the winding rural roads in Calaveras County, brightly colored signs point to a contentious debate over marijuana.

Measure B, a ban on all commercial marijuana cultivation, was set to be voted on in a special election in May.

Ballots were supposed to be mailed out next week.

"The outcry of the people, we just couldn't ignore it. People have had it with this activity and the crime and everything else," said Bill McManus, chairman of the Committee to Ban Commercial Cultivation.

McManus helped craft the measure.

He received disappointing news Tuesday afternoon, before voters could even weigh in.

He says a local pot shop sued his group over the measure and an out-of-county judge ruled to delete it from the ballot over an issue with the language.

In October 2015, the 70,000 acre Butte Fire devastated the county.

Homes were destroyed and people fled.

Marijuana growers saw an opportunity to move in.

The industry became a major part of the economy, said Caslin Tomaszewski, executive director of the Calaveras Cannabis Alliance.

"We supply I believe its about $340 million annually to the local economy, we employ about 3,400 people," Tomaszewski said.

Tomaszewski called Measure B a disaster.

Last May Calaveras County supervisors passed an urgency ordinance that legalized commercial cultivation.

McManus says since then, crime has increased and he believes the commercial growers are damaging the environment.

The Calaveras County sheriff agreed.

"I believe growing large amounts of marijuana in neighborhoods is not safe and results in both violent conflicts and (noise/odor) quality of life nuisances..." said Sheriff Rick Di Basilio, in a written statement.

Despite this defeat, McManus vows to keep fighting to get the pot industry out of his county.