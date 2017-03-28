California Bill Would Give Teachers More Time to Earn Tenure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker says schools do not have enough time to make teacher tenure decisions and has proposed giving teachers additional years to prove they deserve permanent status.

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber announced a bill Tuesday that would give teachers up to five years to earn tenure. The San Diego Democrat says the current two-year process is too short and not flexible enough.

Her bill would make teachers eligible for tenure after three years, and school districts would have the option to give them another year or two. Districts would have to provide additional mentoring and support to fourth- and fifth-year teachers not granted tenure.

Weber said most states have a longer, more substantial process to determine whether a teacher should be given tenure.