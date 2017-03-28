Community Forum on Immigration Gets Heated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Things got heated at a community forum on immigration hosted by Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones on Tuesday evening.

Jones and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan spoke about immigration and answered audience member questions.

At least one person was asked by Jones to leave the forum when things got too rowdy. Cheers and boos could be heard from the crowd throughout the evening.

Prior to the forum, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other community leaders called for unity at a small rally.

Standing ovation and some tears after Holocaust survivor addresses ICE director, says authorities on "wrong side of history." @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/21y73e2hh4 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 29, 2017

If we don't let ICE into our jails they'll have to go into our neighborhoods-@sacsheriff Scott Jones @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2cn6ZV6lZq — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 29, 2017

