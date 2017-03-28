Community Forum on Immigration Gets Heated

SACRAMENTO -- Things got heated at a community forum on immigration hosted by Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones on Tuesday evening.
Jones and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan spoke about immigration and answered audience member questions.
At least one person was asked by Jones to leave the forum when things got too rowdy. Cheers and boos could be heard from the crowd throughout the evening.
Prior to the forum, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other community leaders called for unity at a small rally.
