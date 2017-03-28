Documents: South Land Park Family Beaten to Death, Niece Stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Newly released documents obtained by FOX40 from the Sacramento County Superior Court show that investigators believe Angel Vasquez and her 14-year-old daughter, Mia, along with her 11-year-old son, Alvin, were beaten to death by their father and Angel's husband Salvador Vazquez-Olivia.

The documents come in the form of a criminal complaint against Salvador Vasquez-Olivia, who is currently in jail on four counts of murder.

The criminal complaint also alleges Vasquez-Olivia killed his niece, 21-year-old Ashley Coleman, with a knife.