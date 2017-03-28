Housing Options for the Elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it becomes impractical or unsafe for an aging loved one to live alone, many family members or caregivers are uneducated in next steps or options.

Little insight is given to the assisted living industry, leaving plenty of opportunity for uninformed consumers to become lost in a maze of inbound marketing and placement fees. Many are also misinformed regarding costs of in-home care compared to assisted living.

Mae is sitting down with Kristina Blocker to learn about practical, cost-effective methods of sourcing alternative housing options in our region.