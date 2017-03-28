Is the New ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer Webbed with Spoilers?

The newest “Spider-Man: Homecoming” trailer is spinning controversy.

The sneak peek features Tom Holland as the new Peter Parker, alongside Robert Downey Jr., who is reprising his role as Iron Man. It also gives viewers a glimpse at Michael Keaton as the evil Vulture.

But some Spidey fans sense the trailer gives away too much, even revealing the death of a main character.

“New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer looks great, but I wish I hadn’t watched it. Much spoilers,” tweeted one viewer.

“Too many spoilers in the new Spider-Man trailer. Don’t watch it if you haven’t already,” warned another.

The film’s distributor Sony Pictures was not immediately available for comment.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters July 7.