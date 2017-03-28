Keep Your Car Fur Free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyson Walters, inventor and CEO of Shed Defender, joined us outside to show just how well his product works. The Shed Defender is a spandex onesie designed to contain your dogs shedding fur and prevent a mess. By having his dog sit in the back of his car without the Shed Defender versus in the front with the Shed Defender you can see just how dramatic the difference is. The Shed Defender doesn't just prevent a shedding mess, but it also has many other applications like calming your dog and preventing the licking of wounds. Try the Shed Defender for yourself and receive 20% off your purchase with discount code "Fox40."

