Local Company Helps Fight Human Trafficking

Brianna Williams, a 22-year-old child sex-trafficking survivor, is using her own life experiences to help bring awareness to a big problem.

Catrina's Popcorn prides themselves on providing gourmet wholesome snacks that are gluten-free, have no artificial preservatives and we help fight against human trafficking, by speaking at community engagements and giving back.

Williams created Catrina's Popcorn not only to make a good snack but also to empower young people and victims of trafficking by showing them no matter what you have experienced, you can always overcome it.