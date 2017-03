Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento SPCA is looking to find Hiddie a new fur-ever family. Hiddie is a 10-year-old female Pointer/Sheepdog Mix. If you're interested in Hiddie or adopting another dog contact the SSPCA.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org