Police Search for Men Suspected of Stealing Dogwood Branches

MODESTO — They’re not tree trimmers. Police say two men caught on surveillance footage are thieves.

“I looked at the tree and I could see the fresh cuts and I know my gardener didn’t do that,” Gordon Preston, a Modesto resident said.

Preston said the two thieves were after the branches of a dogwood tree on his lawn. His cameras captured the entire three minutes Saturday morning theft. He said a man armed with a tree pruner and another man in a camouflage hat stole several branches of his flowering dogwood tree.

“I’m quite angry,” he told us.

He’s not the only homeowner who has discovered his trees thinned out. The Modesto Police Department told us, at least two thefts have been reported,

“Apparently, there’s some real money involved in this,” Dale Lerch, a neighbor said.

Preston and his neighbor Lerch, believe the thieves may be selling the flowering branches to florists. We called several shops around the city and found branches could sell for about $13 a bunch. Preston said the thieves took about $100 worth of branches. While his tree is slimmer, it now displays a warning sign to would be criminals that security cameras are watching.

Preston is now on the lookout, the image of the thieves and their white getaway van etched into his memory, “I say (to the thieves) you’re caught on-camera and I’ll be looking for this van,” Preston said.

Investigators with the Modesto Police Department said the same van has been described as the suspects vehicle in the other theft, they’re urging anyone who has seen this kind of theft to call their dispatch: (209) 552-2470.​