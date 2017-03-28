Sacramento Zoo Welcomes New Sumatran Tiger

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Zoo has welcomed a new Sumatran tiger.

Four-year-old Jillian is the grand-cub of the late Baha and Castro. She comes to Sacramento from the San Francisco Zoo.

Jillian is an animal ambassador because she represents the fewer than 500 Sumatran tigers that remain in the wild. The species is critically endangered and found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra off the Malaysian peninsula.

As Jillian adjusts to her new environment, you may not always see her. If you’re lucky enough to spot the feline, make sure you stay quiet.

For now, Jillian is the only tiger at the Sacramento Zoo.

This 213-pound cat is an active and inquisitive young adult, according to zoo officials. The Sacramento Zoo is excited to learn more about her personality as she settles into her new home and becomes accustomed to her new keepers.