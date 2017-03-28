Sexual Abuse Legal Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Poswall, White & Brelsford are the best when it comes to personal injury law. One of the areas that they specialize in is sexual abuse cases. Victims may be sexually abused as a child and be too afraid or threatened to come forward until many years later. Poswall, White & Brelsford are ready to represent them. They offer a free consultation/case evaluation to determine your best options for receiving justice.

More info:

Poswall, White, & Brelsford

1001 G Street, Suite 301, Sacramento, CA, 95814

(916) 449-1300

PWB-Attorneys.com