State, Local Lawmakers Speak Out Against Immigration Policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan made his first public visit to Sacramento, state and local lawmakers spoke out about President Trump's stance on illegal immigration and that of Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

"We celebrate diversity, we don't ban it. We don't wall it off, and we don't deport it," state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon said to a round of applause outside of the gym where Jones and Homan were taking questions.

"Our county jail is overflowing its design capacity. We've got a capacity of 1,200 or 1,400 and a current population of 2,500 inmates....and oh, by the way, we have real crime in our communities. What is your justification for contracting with the federal government to generate revenue and become enforcement immigration agents when you are so far over capacity and don't have enough space to adequately accommodate inmates who create real crime in Sacramento?" asked Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

"For the federal government to commandeer our local resources is an insult to local taxpayers. What we're asking today is for some answers. Will Scott Jones deny and not sign the MOU on the 287 G agreement?" said Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra.

At his forum, Jones did tell the crowds he would not align his department with the MOU and would not have his force deputized for immigration enforcement.

Still, that didn't do much to calm fears shared by some members of the public and lawmakers about what undocumented people may face in California.

"We cannot trust an administration that says one thing and does another. We cannot trust an administration that attempts to justify an inhumane and counter-productive mass deportation policy with alternative facts," said De Leon.