The Stagecoach restaurant in Elk Grove has been family owned and operated for 36 years now. They serve country-style southern comfort breakfast and brunch meals. Today they shared one of their most popular dishes, country fried steak and gravy. If you're looking for some delicious southern comfort food and a great environment check out the Stagecoach Restaurant.

More info:

Stagecoach Restaurant

8713 Elk Grove Blvd

(916) 685-7803