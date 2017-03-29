French Air Force ‘Patrouille De France’ at Mather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in 31 years, Patrouille de France is doing USA tour from March 17 until May 6. This USA tour is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I and to reaffirm the historic ties between France and the United States.

This operation in North America will mobilize more than 70 airmen, pilots, mechanics, support staff, 10 Alphajet, 1 Airbus A400M Atlas and 25 tons of equipment, demonstrating French Air Force reach capabilities.

The show in Sacramento will take place on April 15.