Janiele Maffei of the California Earthquake Authority talks to Lori about the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program. This program offers California homeowners up to $3,000 to seismically retrofit their home. Seismic retrofitting is the process of adding new elements to older homes to strengthen the base and make it more resistant to earthquakes. Older homes were built before there were seismic codes put into place and are not built to the standards meant to withstand the force of earthquakes. Keep your home earthquake safe with the California Earthquake Authority and the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program.

More info:

California Earthquake Authority/Earthquake Brace + Bolt

801 K. Street

(877) 232-4300

EarthQuakeBraceBolt.com

