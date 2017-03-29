KSFM 102.5 All Access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bre and DJ Alazzawi of KSFM 102.5 joined us on the show today. Bre took Gary's spot as co-host and DJ Alazzawi DJ'd throughout the show. KSFM 102.5 is hosting their All Access show this Friday, March 31st. The concert features artists Lil John, 2 Chainz, Rob Stone and more! If you're interested in attending the event you can find tickets at Dimple Records or the link below.

More info:

KSFM 102.5 presents All Access

Friday, March 31st

Tower Bridge Gateway Lot, West Sacramento

Doors open at 5pm

Tickets at Dimple Records or online at KSFM.com