Local NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Returns to Placerville for World of Outlaw Sprint Car Races

PLACERVILLE -- They say timing is everything. And the timing couldn't have been any better for local NASCAR driver Kyle Larson to return home and race nearby.

Larson, who is from Elk Grove, won both NASCAR races this past weekend at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. All that momentum tied in perfectly for Larson to return to his roots Wednesday evening and take part in the World of Outlaw Sprint Car races on the dirt track at Placerville Speedway.

"This is where I ran my first ever Sprint Car race in 2007, so it's cool to be back and racing with the Outlaws," Larson said Wednesday afternoon.

Larson is fresh off a win Saturday in NASCAR's Xfinity Series, and another win Sunday in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Winning on the asphalt this past weekend means a big win for local race fans and the Placerville Speedway.

"I thought there had been more drivers to sweep the weekend like that," Larson said. "But there's only been four, I read someplace, so I am the fourth guy to do it, which is pretty cool."

Cool as well for all of Larson's fans who lined up for an autograph signing event next door to the track Wednesday afternoon.

"It was on my bucket list to shake the hands of a NASCAR Cup driver," explained Dan Cahn.

Larson no doubt helped boost ticket sales for Wednesday's event, more so than ever thanks to the start he's had in NASCAR this year.

Larson hasn't finished any worse than second in four straight NASCAR Cup races. He's also the current series points leader, and at just 24 years old, many are saying he could be the next champion when the season ends in November.

"It's a lot of fun to be driving fast race cars right now. Showing up to the race track feeling I've got a chance to win. Just having a good time with it, trying to enjoy it, get better and challenge for more wins."

After Wednesday night's race in Placerville, Larson will then hop on a plane and fly to Virginia where he'll be back in a stockcar to race on Sunday morning at Martinsville Speedway.

That race will be broadcast on FOX40.