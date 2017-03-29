Man Wanted for Attempted Homicide After Allegedly Firing Shots at Estranged Wife, Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A bullet-ridden car is parked in front of a housing complex on Boynes Lane in Stockton, which is zoned as a “crime-free, multi-housing program."

Lee Prudhomme told FOX40 he heard the gunshots and saw a gunman shoot toward a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

“I was hoping to God that nobody got killed, got shot because they did have a little girl over there,” Prudhomme said.

Prudhomme said before the man fired the gun, the couple had been arguing. He saw the woman kick the car. The suspect left, but moments later the violence erupted again.

“He came back and all of a sudden he just start shooting,” Prudhomme said.

FOX40 spoke to the victim’s family off-camera. They said they’re afraid that talking to us on camera would agitate the suspect.

The Stockton Police Department has identified that man as the woman’s estranged husband, Sergio Ortiz-Montez. He’s now wanted for attempted homicide.

As for Prudhomme, he’s thankful the girl and her mother are OK, grateful those gunshots were not deadly.

“So I couldn’t move quick enough to get out of the way, but I was right there looking at the gun,” he said.

Investigators said Ortiz-Montez drove away in a dark grey Chevy Cruz.

If you have any information about this attempted homicide, please contact police.