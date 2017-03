Police: Driver Attempted to Run Over Capitol Officers, Shots Fired

WASHINGTON — A woman described as “erratic and aggressive” ran into a Capitol Police cruiser Wednesday morning and attempted to run over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue near the Botanic Gardens around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.

The car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

Shots were fired, but the incident appeared to be criminal in nature with “no nexus to terrorism,” said Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. No one was injured. She said the U.S. Capitol remained open.

A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it’s possible that an officer fired shots. The Capitol Police spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

The driver was taken into custody.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

Almost exactly one year ago, U.S. Capitol Police shot a man after he pulled a weapon at a U.S. Capitol checkpoint as spring tourists thronged Washington. The suspect was previously known to police, who last October had arrested him for disrupting House of Representatives proceedings and yelling he was a “Prophet of God.”

Police have yet to issue additional details.