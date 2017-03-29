South Sacramento Homicide Suspect Surrenders in Placer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A South Sacramento homicide suspect has turned himself in, in Placer County, while detectives searched the home where neighbors said he, his girlfriend and their young child live.

A 24-year-old woman was found dead by Sacramento County sheriff's deputies with a gunshot wound to the head. The 25-year-old man she was in a relationship with is now in custody according to deputies.

The woman was later identified as Victoria Vasquez.

News of the attack has spread throughout the Camellia Village Mobile Home Estates off Gerber Road near Power Inn Road.

"You know, this is a shock," said one man who wished to not be identified. "Someone says they got killed and I said, 'What? I just seen them yesterday.'"

Few wanted their faces shown on camera, but everyone knew of the couple involved some telling FOX40 they often heard them fighting.

"They've lived there maybe the last three months, and I've noticed that the 2-year-old child was always out in the street by himself, unsupervised," a woman told FOX40 she called Child Protective Services on the couple, but is unsure if they ever came to investigate. "The guy would always pull up like he was always angry, like other neighbors can tell you that he drove up and down the street going 50 miles an hour like he was really angry and stuff."

According to the Placer County Sheriff's office, that suspect called 911 Tuesday afternoon, stating he'd killed a woman in South Sacramento, and that he was now in the Sheridan area, at the dead-end of Old Highway 65. A hostage negotiations team member was called in, and the suspect surrendered.