Watch the Best in Motocross Battle it Out

Daniel Blair, Amsoil Arenacross Fox Sports 1 commentator, and professional arenacross rider Gared Steinke joined us outside to talk about the upcoming Amsoil Arenacross races. Amsoil Arenacross is one of the most intense, head-to-head motocross racing environments in the world. The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Golden One Center. Experience some of the best riders in motocross battle it out at Amsoil Arenacross.

More info:

Amsoil Arenascross

Golden One Center

Saturday, 3/29, 7pm

Sunday, 3/30, 12pm

Arenacross.com

Facebook: AmaArenaCross.com

Twitter: @ArenaCross