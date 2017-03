Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this segment of 40 Blocks Gary takes a ride with Darcy Brewer, Executive Director of the California Capitol Airshow. Darcy talks about what she does and the upcoming Patrouille de France Airshow. The French Air Force will be showcasing their elite Patrouille de France aviation team. Be amazed as they give you a precision aerobatics demonstration with death defying stunts.

More info:

Patrouille de France Airshow

Saturday, April 15th

Mather Airport

CaliforniaCapitolAirshow.com