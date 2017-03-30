Authorities Search for Death Valley National Park Fossil Thieves

DEATH VALLEY — National Park authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information on fossils recently stolen from Death Valley National Park.

The mammal and bird trackways were formed around 3-5 million years ago when the animals left footprints in a muddy lakeshore area.

Scientists notified park authorities during a routine trip where they visit the park and take photos of the fossils to determine exact locations of the prints.

Special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Service Branch have released photos of three men they believe could know something about the theft.

The backpackers were in the area of Death Valley National Park where the theft of the fossil footprints occurred.

Death Valley – the hottest, driest and lowest national park – covers about 3 million acres across California and Nevada.

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds says it’s illegal to collect fossils, rocks or anything else in national parks.

If you recognize these men or have any other information regarding the crime contact ISB by calling their tip line at (888)-653-0009, texting 202-379-4761 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.