California WorldFest is Coming!

The Center for the Arts is presenting the California Worldfest! This festival brings together a diverse selection of musicians with dancers, artisans, educators, and vendors representing cultures worldwide. There are different workshops to participate in and even activities for children. Also, enjoy delicious food from vendors representing different international foods.
More info:
July 13-16
Nevada County Fairgrounds
WorldFest.net
The Center for the Arts
314 West Main Street
Grass Valley, CA
(530) 274-8384
TheCenterForTheArts.org
Facebook: The Center for the Arts
Twitter: @CenterForTheArts