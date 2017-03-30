California WorldFest is Coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Center for the Arts is presenting the California Worldfest! This festival brings together a diverse selection of musicians with dancers, artisans, educators, and vendors representing cultures worldwide. There are different workshops to participate in and even activities for children. Also, enjoy delicious food from vendors representing different international foods.

More info:

July 13-16

Nevada County Fairgrounds

WorldFest.net

The Center for the Arts

314 West Main Street

Grass Valley, CA

(530) 274-8384

TheCenterForTheArts.org

Facebook: The Center for the Arts

Twitter: @CenterForTheArts