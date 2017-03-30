Funny Cars Reunite at Sac Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Reunion is coming to the Sacramento Raceway this weekend! See the most powerful nitro funny cars, supercharged funny cars, and vintage cacklefest dragsters around. Racers are competing for $30,000 cash, NHRA coveted Wallys and Heritage Series Points. Get your tickets now and experience the power of funny cars at the Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Reunion.

More info:

Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Reunion

Saturday and Sunday

Gates open at noon

5305 Excelsior Road

(916) 363-2653

SacramentoRaceWay.com