Landscaper Hit, Killed in Crash Along Del Paso Road

SACRAMENTO — A landscaping worker was killed in a crash along Del Paso Road late Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police.

Police say officers responded to reports that a truck hit a pole around 11 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found the truck had hit a person, a tree and then a pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but investigators say they have ruled out alcohol as a factor.

Del Paso Road was closed between Blackrock and Gateway Park Boulevard for a few hours while officers investigated.