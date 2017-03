HUGHSON — Police in Hughson have released a sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school on Monday.

The man is described as being in his late 20s, with medium or light complexion. He has black hair, a beard and was driving a silver or grey four-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Hughson Police Services at (209) 883-4052.