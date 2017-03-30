Republicans Weigh in on Trump’s Presidency So Far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- He was a lightning rod long before he landed in the highest office in the land, but since taking office, President Trump has been in a spotlight like no other.

"The Russian thing is nothing, nothing, nothing," said Diana Peters of Sacramento.

Concern surrounding Russian meddling in the election that made Trump president was just one of the things not holding much weight among supporters who gathered at Haggin Oaks Golf Club to listen to national and local radio hosts dish conservative politics.

The companion controversy about protocols not being followed in the revelation of new evidence tied to Trump's unproven wiretapping claims, also not shaking the Trump faithful.

"I think it's just like why he has to tweet, because the chair if he had just given it to the committee it would have been buried. Now with it in the media it can be investigated," said Peters.

Aside from sharing personal anecdotes and attacking the liberal agenda one called "primitive," radio gurus Dennis Prager and Phil Cowan had harsh critiques for last week's failed GOP health reform effort.

Voters at their event weren't hanging that on Trump though.

The one bit of blame he did get?

"Trusting the representation the other day that Ryan had the votes," said Jim from Folsom, who didn't want to share his last name.

At least one Republican in the very pro-Trump crowd didn't come carrying his pom-poms.

"I think Trump's off to a rough start, and it's going to be a challenging go from here," offered Dave Siegel of Sacramento.

Others say "45" is off to a great start.

"He has overcome unbelievable odds to get to where he wanted to go and it seems like there's a lot of unfair attempts to undermine him completely," said Jim.

Siegel is still skeptical.

"Trump loves the country but he's narcissistic and egocentric like Hillary was," said Siegel, who didn't vote at all last election because he thought the top two choices were seriously flawed.

"He's gonna have to get his party and the Democrats together in the same room to make progress, and it's questionable if that's gonna happen or not."