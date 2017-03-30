Sacramento Police Release Hours of Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Late Wednesday night, Sacramento police released hours of footage of an officer involved shooting. They said the release was in an effort to be more transparent.

This comes after Sacramento City Council implemented a new policy that requires police to release video of certain incidents within 30 days, unless the department is granted a special waiver.

This is the first officer-involved shooting where all dash cam, surveillance and body cam footage is being released to the public.

It is from an incident dating back to April 8, 2016, when police got a 911 call about a suspicious man peeking into homes in the South Sacramento area. Investigators immediately found and detained 40-year-old Dazion Flenaugh in a police car.

However, officers said he got agitated in the back of a patrol car. When an officer opened the door to check on him, he ran.

Officers said he climbed over several fences, broke into at least one home, stole two kitchen knives, threatened a woman and tried to stab another neighbor.

Police said Flenaugh charged at officers with the knives, at which point, they say they had to draw their weapons.

His family has told FOX40 in the past that he was bipolar.

Moments after he was shot, body cam footage captured an exchange between two officers -- one of them explained why they opened fire.

"Right there... there's a big ol' knife, butcher knife. And he was charging. They just offed him. Which they should have, absolutely. Yelling screaming. They did it all right... Legit," they said.

The Sacramento District Attorney cleared the three officers who shot Flenaugh, saying they lawfully acted in self defense.