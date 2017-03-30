Sacramento’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ Announces 2017 Lineup

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park is once again returning to Cesar Chavez Park.
The weekly, free concert series kicks off May 5, and runs through July 21. Check out this year’s lineup below:
MAY 5
Rituals of Mine
Sol Peligro
Lucid
DJ Eddie Z
MAY 12
Grizfolk
Inland
The Diva Kings
Adam J
MAY 19
Cemetery Sun
Life in 24 Frames
The Color Wild
Zach Van Dyck
Robbie (HOF)
MAY 26
HONEYHONEY
The Nickel Slots
Josh Lane & The Heartfelt
Salt Wizard
DJ Whores
JUNE 2
Secret Band
Eternity Forever
A Foreign Affair
Lost Things
Billy Lane
JUNE 9
Del the Funky Homosapien
Soosh*e!
The People’s Revolution
DJ Epik
JUNE 16
ZuhG.
The Lique
Simple Creation
Zephyr
JUNE 23
Mad Caddies
Another Damn Disappointment
Destroy Boys
DJ Nocturnal
JUNE 30
Vista Kicks
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
ONOFF
Sunday School
My Cousin Vinny
JULY 7
Arden Park Roots
Our People
Jette
DJ Rated R
JULY 14
R.LUM.R
Joyzu
Trophii
The Philharmonik
Jon Reyes
JULY 21
Joy and Madness
Ideateam
Mikey LP & the Knocks
Joseph ONE