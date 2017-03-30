Sacramento’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ Announces 2017 Lineup

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park is once again returning to Cesar Chavez Park.

The weekly, free concert series kicks off May 5, and runs through July 21. Check out this year’s lineup below:

MAY 5

Rituals of Mine

Sol Peligro

Lucid

DJ Eddie Z

MAY 12

Grizfolk

Inland

The Diva Kings

Adam J

MAY 19

Cemetery Sun

Life in 24 Frames

The Color Wild

Zach Van Dyck

Robbie (HOF)

MAY 26

HONEYHONEY

The Nickel Slots

Josh Lane & The Heartfelt

Salt Wizard

DJ Whores

JUNE 2

Secret Band

Eternity Forever

A Foreign Affair

Lost Things

Billy Lane

JUNE 9

Del the Funky Homosapien

Soosh*e!

The People’s Revolution

DJ Epik

JUNE 16

ZuhG.

The Lique

Simple Creation

Zephyr

JUNE 23

Mad Caddies

Another Damn Disappointment

Destroy Boys

DJ Nocturnal

JUNE 30

Vista Kicks

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers

ONOFF

Sunday School

My Cousin Vinny

JULY 7

Arden Park Roots

Our People

Jette

DJ Rated R

JULY 14

R.LUM.R

Joyzu

Trophii

The Philharmonik

Jon Reyes

JULY 21

Joy and Madness

Ideateam

Mikey LP & the Knocks

Joseph ONE