San Joaquin County Communities Brace for Sales Tax Hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It will cost just a few cents more for a sandwich, but for some Stockton shoppers the April 1 sales tax spike is not welcome.

In just two short days, the sales tax in Stockton will go from 8.75 percent to 9 percent.

“That’s a terrible thing. I think that we should at least like have a vote upon that if we’re gonna just the raise the taxes. We can’t just do that,” Dmora Turner said.

Voters did pass it back in November. Measure M is expected to reign in $9 million annually, which will help finance libraries and recreation.

“It’s a tough one. Probably cost money to keep the libraries and the recreation going but nobody’s a big fan of increasing taxes,” shopper Chris Dowling said.

Shoppers in the City of Tracy will also shell out more with their sales tax set to go up to 8.5 percent, an increase by 0.5-percent. Measure V was voted into generate $7 million a year and will help beef up the general fund which includes police services, fire and other programs.

The smaller purchases won’t make much of a difference. But if you’re in the market for a shiny new vehicle the difference could mean hundreds of dollars more. So that means some of the consumers we spoke with will just have to continue walking.

“Yeah, I’m looking for a car but not at the moment right now, now that I hear about this,” Turner said.