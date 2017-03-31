Amber Alert Issued for 2 Girls Abducted by Woman in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The California Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for two Asian girls abducted in Greenville.
Officials say they are looking for suspect Alicia Lapp, 33, who took a 9-year-old and 14-year-old.
Fourteen-year-old Solai Pomtong is one of the girls and is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Laila Pomtong, 9, also has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prius with the license plate number 7UHH003.
The alert was issued for Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba Counties around 9:30 p.m.