3-Year-Old Nearly Unscathed in Fall from Second-Story Window

RIVERBANK -- No children, no laughter, no playing at the Riverbank Family Apartments.

“It’s just kind of shocking,” said neighbor Darnelle Holcomb.

The shock comes after a 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window Thursday evening.

Holcomb said his sons play with the child nearly everyday.

“It’s kinda it’s just shocking. You know, I was out of town, I was at a Giants game," Holcomb said. "Usually, if not, we’d probably been out here, you know, my two sons playing."

Holcomb said the kid is resilient, strong.

Another family friend told FOX40 off-camera that the child is at the UC Davis Medical Center recovering, but did not break any bones and just has some scrapes and bruises.

The area has seen this kind of accident before.

In 2016, a baby girl died after falling out of a second-story window in Modesto and just days before that tragedy, a 3-year-old boy in Ceres fell from a second-story window. That boy survived.

Holcomb knows there’s a lesson here for all families: to be careful and to be aware of this danger. He is just glad his sons’ friend is alive.

“But I mean still, falling out of a two story (window), I’m just surprised he’s OK,” Holcomb told FOX40.

The fall at this point appears accidental, investigators said. They have no further information at this time.