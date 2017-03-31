Yes, a train that's a celebrity does exist. You can find this celebrity locomotive at Railtown 1897 Historic Park in Tuolomne County. The Sierra #3 locomotive has been featured in such films as Unforgiven, High Noon, Gunsmoke, Back to the Future Part 3, and countless others. You can check out the train for yourself and get free train rides this weekend! Experience everything trains and see a celebrity train at Railtown!
More info:
Tuolumne County Visitors Center
193 S. Washington St, Sonora
(800) 446-1333
VisitTcToday.com
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park
Excursion Train Rides:
Weekends April-September
Free train rides opening weekend April 1-2
RailTown1897.org