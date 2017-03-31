Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, a train that's a celebrity does exist. You can find this celebrity locomotive at Railtown 1897 Historic Park in Tuolomne County. The Sierra #3 locomotive has been featured in such films as Unforgiven, High Noon, Gunsmoke, Back to the Future Part 3, and countless others. You can check out the train for yourself and get free train rides this weekend! Experience everything trains and see a celebrity train at Railtown!

Tuolumne County Visitors Center

193 S. Washington St, Sonora

(800) 446-1333

VisitTcToday.com

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

Excursion Train Rides:

Weekends April-September

Free train rides opening weekend April 1-2

RailTown1897.org