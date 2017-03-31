Car Drives Into Newark Apartment Building

Posted 10:32 PM, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31PM, March 31, 2017

The car crashed into an apartment building on Newark Boulevard and Dairy Avenue. (Credit: Alameda County Fire Department)

NEWARK — Police launched an investigation Friday after a car crashed into a Newark apartment building.

(Credit: Alameda County Fire Department)

One person was injured when a Nissan Altima drove through the side of an apartment, hitting and partially collapsing another wall before coming to a stop.

Alameda County Fire crews responded to the scene at Newark Boulevard and Dairy Avenue, where three people have been displaced.

Photographs show the car sitting almost entirely inside of the apartment, its hood crumpled in and pushing against the back of the apartment’s fireplace.

The Alameda County Fire Department did not say anything about the driver of the Nissan or the incidents leading up to the crash.

Officials with the Newark Police Department are now leading an investigation into the causes of the crash.

(Credit: Alameda County Fire Department)