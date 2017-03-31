Colon Party at Roseville Kaiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a giant human colon out at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville. The display is part of an effort to educate patients about colorectal cancer by using a huge, giant, inflatable colon for people to walk through, like a tunnel. The inflatable colon is red (like the real thing), and has medical information about colon cancer printed inside of it. The idea is that people walk through the colon to learn more about cancer and how to prevent it.

Colon cancer is very serious and unfortunately it's attacking younger people, that's a new medical trend.

Sarah is hanging out in the colon with lots of fiber getting information on how you can get tested for colon cancer.