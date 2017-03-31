Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is out at the Sacramento Raceway -- 5305 Excelsior Rd. North of Jackson Hwy -- hanging out with the drivers participating in the Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Reunion drag race event at Sacramento Raceway scheduled April 1st & 2nd is part of the 2017 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series.

This year’s event will include Nostalgia Funny Cars along with the Saturday Night Nostalgia Nitro Cackle Fire. All Cackle Fire cars will fire up via a push start and make a pass down the famed quarter mile dragstrip.