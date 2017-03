Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE COUNTY -- A home was destroyed by a gas explosion Friday near the Kirkwood Mountain Resort, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No one was reported hurt in the explosion on Dangberg Drive.

It's believed that propane system components were blocked by the recent snowfall, causing leaks, according to the Amador Ledger Dispatch. A pilot light or thermostat could have sparked the explosion.

The incident was reportedly the second gas explosion near Kirkwood Resort in just the past week.