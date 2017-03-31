Get Everything Your Home Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Brazeel joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to whip up some BLT Crostinis and talk about the upcoming Fairfield Home and Garden Show. He will be giving a cooking demonstration at the show starting tonight. There will be more than 150 vendors showcasing everything to do with home improvement and more. Meet the pros and learn about the best and newest ways to improve your home and add value. In addition, there will be a sports bar and margarita lounge. Check out the Fairfield Home and Garden Show this weekend!

More info:

Fairfield Home and Garden Show

Today-Sunday

Friday: 12-6pm

Saturday: 10-6pm

Sunday: 10-5:30pm

300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield

TotalHomeAndGardenShow.com