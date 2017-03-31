High Winds Topple Mammoth, Historic Trees Throughout Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Friday was not a good time to be standing near a big tree in the Sacramento area.

At 10:27 a.m. a tree came crashing down on top of a car outside the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento, narrowly missing a woman feet away.

"She must have had luck on her side," said Marques Davison, who captured the falling tree on surveillance video.

In Citrus Heights another tree came crashing down on Scott Ruiz's truck and car, and like the other downed tree, it almost hit Ruiz and his son.

"You can see it went through this container (in the truck) that I was standing here holding just five minutes earlier," Ruiz says.

Wind gusts were high all morning and afternoon Friday.